iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,724,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

