iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Position Raised by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 822.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 82,219 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 40,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $61.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.