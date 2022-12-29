iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 805,623 shares.The stock last traded at $18.82 and had previously closed at $18.72.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 593,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 506,438 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 330,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 310,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 301,268 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.