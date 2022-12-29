iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,059 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

