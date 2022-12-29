iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Lifted by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 146,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

