iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

