iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.25. The stock had a trading volume of 449,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,778,512. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

