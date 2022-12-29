iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

