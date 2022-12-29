iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

