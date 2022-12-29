iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

