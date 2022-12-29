iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 111,217 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

