iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,218 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 481,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 15,481,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

