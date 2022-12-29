Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 3,081 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 162,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

CCRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 1,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,211. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,265 shares of company stock worth $1,731,043 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Articles

