Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.0 %

MUSA traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.76. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

