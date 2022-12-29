Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 17,149 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,631,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 53,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,168. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.