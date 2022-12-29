Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 25,539 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 610,287 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

