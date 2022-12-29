Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $485.14. 7,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,773. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.41 and a 200-day moving average of $438.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

