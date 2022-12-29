IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 70,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 229,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.29.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.
IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
