Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 14,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.12.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.