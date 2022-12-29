Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 14,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

