Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 110,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. JBS has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBS Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

