Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.41) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.24) target price on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.62) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.83) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) target price on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.57).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,350 ($28.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,360.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.14. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,557 ($30.86).

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.