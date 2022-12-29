Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0159

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $27.01 million and $64,090.83 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01616958 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,635.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

