Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $61,776.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226887 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01616958 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,635.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

