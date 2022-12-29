John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 492.9% in December

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 492.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 134,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1377 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

