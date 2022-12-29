Joystick Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87,751.24 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $102.71 million and approximately $87,751.24 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00003013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037688 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54425488 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,716.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

