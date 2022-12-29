JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.