JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.10” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €46.01 ($48.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.94. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 1 year high of €67.44 ($71.74). The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

