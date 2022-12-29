JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $1.16

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00007012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $76.67 million and $411,334.79 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,858,975 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

