Kava One Day Volume Hits $8.24 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Kava has a total market cap of $223.44 million and $8.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007680 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 362,671,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,707,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

