KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $39.59

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $38.70. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 448 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

