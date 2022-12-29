Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the November 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Shares of Keywords Studios stock remained flat at $35.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.
About Keywords Studios
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keywords Studios (KYYWF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.