Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220.50 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.66). 56,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 308,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.62).

Kin and Carta Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

