Kin (KIN) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kin (KIN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $15.03 million and $268,426.69 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007755 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $866.41 or 0.05215672 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00497119 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
