Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,980. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kion Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIGRY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($72.34) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

