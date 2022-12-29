Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 6.9 %
KHOLY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,536. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.
About Koç Holding A.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koç Holding A.S. (KHOLY)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.