Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 6.9 %

KHOLY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,536. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.