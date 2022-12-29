KOK (KOK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $510,949.52

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. KOK has a market capitalization of $49.37 million and $510,949.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036283 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226909 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10020472 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $709,524.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

