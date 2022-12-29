Komodo Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00228512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,310,777 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

