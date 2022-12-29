KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,620. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About KONE Oyj

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €46.00 ($48.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($38.30) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.