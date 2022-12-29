KonPay (KON) Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week

KonPay (KON) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $904.95 or 0.05451050 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00498185 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.22 or 0.29516988 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

