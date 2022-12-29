Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

KFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 162,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

