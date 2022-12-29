Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
KFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 162,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
