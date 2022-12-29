Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €104.00 ($110.64) and last traded at €104.30 ($110.96). Approximately 6,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €104.80 ($111.49).

Several brokerages recently commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($123.40) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($137.23) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.35. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

