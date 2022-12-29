KRS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

NYSE LOW opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

