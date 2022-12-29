L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.32. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 8,533 shares changing hands.

L.S. Starrett Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

About L.S. Starrett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.