L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.32. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 8,533 shares changing hands.
L.S. Starrett Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.42%.
Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.S. Starrett (SCX)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.