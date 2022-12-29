Laqira Protocol (LQR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.13 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $120,211.72 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

