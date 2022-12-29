Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.96. Laureate Education shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 4,666 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Laureate Education Dividend Announcement

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Laureate Education had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,621,000 after purchasing an additional 535,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 511,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 69.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 25.9% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.