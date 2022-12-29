LCX (LCX) Price Tops $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

LCX (LCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. LCX has a market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $275,122.20 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LCX

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

