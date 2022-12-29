Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Trading Down 3.0 %

LEAT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. Leatt has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.