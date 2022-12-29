Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leatt Trading Down 3.0 %
LEAT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. Leatt has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.
Leatt Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leatt (LEAT)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.