LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Down 2%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 2,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 284,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $392,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 23.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 641.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.