Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $328.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

