Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 682,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,955. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns 100% interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada.

